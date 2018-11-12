AVIC completes more than USD10bn in 'Belt and Road' projects in 1H2018

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) international affair division manager Liu Lin stated (10-Nov-2018) AVIC has complete 208 'Belt and Road' project initiatives during 1H2018, with total value exceeding CNY70 billion (USD10 billion). AVIC reported that China has exported domestic produced civil aviation aircraft to 34 countries since 2005, including contracts for more than 200 Xian MA series aircraft export contracts, more than 200 Y-12 aircraft and five ARJ21 export contracts. Since 2005, Chinese OEMs have delivered 57 Xian MA series aircraft to 18 countries, 103 Y-12 aircraft to 28 countries. The first two international deliveries for the ARJ21 regional jet are anticipated shortly. [more - original PR - Chinese]