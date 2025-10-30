Aviation Week regional VP: Asia Pacific capacity plateaus at 2019 levels

Aviation Week Network regional VP Asia Pacific and Middle East Paul Burton, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) capacity growth in Asia Pacific has flattened further in 2025. Asia Pacific capacity reached 100% of 2019 levels and has hovered around that mark during 2025. Mr Burton said a certain amount of flattening could be expected as the industry approached full recovery, but noted there are other factors affecting capacity plans, such as the supply chain crisis, delivery delays and engine shortages. Capacity growth in other major regions has also flattened in 2025, but at higher levels compared to Asia Pacific. Europe is at 113% of its 2019 capacity and North America is at 109%.