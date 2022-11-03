Aviation Week: Hong Kong has 'major underlying advantages' as a hub

Aviation Week senior air transport editor Asia Pacific Adrian Schofield, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (03-Nov-2022) capacity in the Hong Kong market has recovered to 20.2%, but still trails international recovery in other hubs including Singapore (64%), Kuala Lumpur (49%) and Seoul (43%). Mr Schofield noted Hong Kong has "major underlying advantages" as a hub, including "a carrier with a strong brand and a pretty advantageous position".