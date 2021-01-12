Aviation organisations urge Latin American governments to not close borders again

IATA, ALTA, ACI Latin America and Caribbean and CANSO jointly (11-Jan-2021) expressed deep concerns about the new measures and restrictions imposed on air travel across Latin America and the Caribbean, and called on governments for the implementation and adherence to internationally agreed measures which permit safe air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. IATA regional VP Americas Peter Cerdá stated: "We again call on governments to implement and follow the internationally agreed biosafety protocols for aviation. We cannot go back to the beginning of the pandemic, closing borders or applying quarantines when even the World Health Organization has pointed out that the virus cannot be controlled in this way. There will always be an element of risk, but there are strategies to mitigate this and as an industry we have necessary protocols in place. That's why we must learn to live with the virus without putting millions of jobs at risk and crippling the economies that depend on aviation, because there are no alternatives for fast, safe and reliable transportation. Air transport is key to a country's connectivity, especially when vaccine logistics require efficient transportation links to ensure deliveries". [more - original PR]