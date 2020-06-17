Aviation Capital Group finances six 737-800s for Southwest Airlines

Aviation Capital Group (ACG) announced (16-Jun-2020) the financing of six Boeing 737-800s for Southwest Airlines. The financing marked the first use by ACG's Aircraft Financing Solutions programme of its closed USD650 million secured funding facility. ACG managing director Andrew Falk explained: "Although the AFS program will continue to provide loan guarantees, in this instance, use of our secured funding facility allowed us to very quickly respond to Southwest's needs and provide financing within six weeks of being mandated". [more - original PR]