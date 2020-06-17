Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Jun-2020 8:19 AM

Aviation Capital Group finances six 737-800s for Southwest Airlines

Aviation Capital Group (ACG) announced (16-Jun-2020) the financing of six Boeing 737-800s for Southwest Airlines. The financing marked the first use by ACG's Aircraft Financing Solutions programme of its closed USD650 million secured funding facility. ACG managing director Andrew Falk explained: "Although the AFS program will continue to provide loan guarantees, in this instance, use of our secured funding facility allowed us to very quickly respond to Southwest's needs and provide financing within six weeks of being mandated". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More