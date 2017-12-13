Tokyo Century Corp closes acquisition of 20% of Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group (ACG) announced (11-Dec-2017) its parent company, Pacific Life Insurance Company, closed a transaction with Tokyo Century Corporation (TC) under which TC will take a 20% membership interest in ACG. TC agreed to provide additional capital to ACG to help accelerate ACG's business expansion and create incremental business opportunities. Pacific Life will retain a controlling interest in ACG. ACG CEO Khanh T Tran said Tokyo Century is an "ideal, informed, institutional investor" as a new minority shareholder and it will provide equity capital for ACG "to draw upon as needed and to open new business opportunities for us in support of our strategy for growth at a reasonable price". Tokyo Century's aircraft financing operation currently owns 48 aircraft. [more - original PR]