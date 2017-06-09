EU Commission launches 'Open and Connected Aviation' initiative package

EU Commission launched (08-Jun-2017) a package of initiatives, referred to as 'Open and Connected Aviation'. The package, which aims to "support open and connected aviation markets", are an addition to the European Aviation Strategy. The initiatives comprise:

A legislative proposal for a regulation on safeguarding competition in air transport. The Commission stated while airlines flying to the EU are granted are standardised set of rights, EU airlines are not always subject to identical provisions when operating outside the EU. The Commission expressed concern of the absence of international rules, which could "also affect... connectivity... in the long run". The Commission is therefore proposing a new tool to ensure that EU airlines can compete on the basis of equal opportunities, and connectivity can be safeguarded;

Interpretative guidelines on ownership and control of EU airlines. EU Commission stated new guidelines will bring "more clarity and certainty" to investors and airlines, which will facilitate investment and create new avenues of employment;

Interpretative guidelines on public services obligations (PSOs). The Commission stated new guidelines will "make it easier for national authorities to address connectivity gaps, better serve the needs of local communities and contribute to their wealth".

Practices facilitating continuity of air traffic management. The Commission is inviting Member States and aviation stakeholders to consider practices to ensure air service continuity in the event of industrial action. EU Commission noted the practices "do not question the fundamental right to strike, but rather aim to improve service continuity and minimise disruption to the European network for airlines and passengers". From 2005 to 2016, more than 243,000 flights were cancelled due to industrial action in ATM, affecting around 27 million passengers. [more - original PR]