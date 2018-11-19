Avianca to divest most non core business units seeking to 'streamline operations'

Avianca Holdings CEO Hernan Rincon stated (14-Nov-2018) the carrier is analysing divestitures in most non core business units, adding: "Once completed, these strategic divestitures will streamline Avianca's operations while further strengthening our balance sheet... we are in the process of right sizing Avianca's organisational structure to reduce drag and be more appropriately fit-for-purpose. This will result in up to a 15% reduction in labour costs". [more - original PR]