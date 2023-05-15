Avianca to desist from proposed Viva merger

Avianca announced (13-May-2023) its intention to desist from the proposed merger with Viva. The company rejected Colombia Aerocivil's conditions for the merger, citing reasons including the following:

Lack of regulatory flexibility;

The conditions require Avianca to assume obligations, routes and service and price level commitments that do not match Viva's capacity;

Stipulated slots to be returned at Bogota El Dorado International Airport would not allow Viva to base a single aircraft at the airport, making the carrier economically unviable.

Avianca president and CEO Adrian Neuhauser said: "Unfortunately, the conditions of this resolution, which is already a firm decision, make it impossible to rescue Viva by making it not only unviable as an airline, but also, if the integration were to take place under the conditions imposed by Aerocivil, it would jeopardize Avianca's stability and Colombia's connectivity". The carrier plans to add aircraft to its fleet to strengthen regional connectivity in Viva's absence, in addition to providing employment options to Viva staff. [more - original PR]