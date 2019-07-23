Avianca temporarily halts payment on certain loan obligations in line with re-profiling plan

Avianca Holdings reported (22-Jul-2019) it deferred payment, on a temporary basis, on certain long term leases and on payment of principal on certain loan obligations, in connection with the previously announced re-profiling plan for its capital structure. Avianca Holdings stated it is engaged in discussions with its main strategic lenders and other creditors to establish terms that will preserve current liquidity levels and enable Avianca Holdings to advance its re-profiling plan, which is aimed at strengthening the company's financial position. Over the last two weeks, members of Avianca Holdings' senior management team met with more than 50 strategic lenders and other creditors with the objective of reaching an agreement on the terms and conditions of the proposed deferrals. Obligations related to Avianca Holdings' day-to-day operations remain current and operations will remain unaffected. Avianca Holdings is current on all interest obligations. The company's proposal is for all creditors to be paid in full, including principal and interest. [more - original PR]