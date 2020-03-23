Become a CAPA Member
Avianca suspends international operations as Colombia shuts down airspace for intl services

Avianca Holdings announced (19-Mar-2020) Colombia's Government closed the country's international airspace to passenger travel effective 23-Mar-2020. Avianca will further decrease its capacity, aligned with decreased demand, as follows:

  • Avianca will cease to operate international passenger services effective 23-Mar-2020, for an initial 30 day period, as mandated by the Colombian Government. Further operations to and within Peru, El Salvador and Ecuador were cancelled until the end of Apr-2020;
  • Avianca plans to reduce domestic capacity by 84% as of 01-Apr-2020 due to demand being "severely impacted by diminished international connectivity";
  • Avianca will ground 22 widebody aircraft, 100 narrowbody aircraft and 10 ATR turboprops, while maintaining five A320s and five ATRs operating within the Colombian domestic market.
  • Avianca is also implementing additional cost savings and liquidity preservation measures, including:
    • Immediate hiring freeze;
    • Implementation of voluntary unpaid leave of absence;
    • Temporarily deferred labour contracts;
    • Negotiating payment terms with suppliers and financing suppliers. [more - original PR]

