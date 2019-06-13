Avianca reports Fitch downgrades it to B- with negative outlook

Avianca Holdings announced (12-Jun-2019) that Fitch Ratings downgraded Avianca Holdings long term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings from B to B-, while reducing its rating outlook from stable to negative. Avianca Holdings' USD550 million senior unsecured notes were downgraded from B-/RR5 to CCC+/RR5. Fitch has placed all of Avianca's ratings on Rating Watch Negative. The rating downgrade reflects:

Deterioration of Avianca's credit profile as a result of persistently high leverage ratios, limited financial flexibility and high refinancing risks;

Ongoing macroeconomic and FX volatilities in the region associated with increasing competition from LCCs are negative headwinds and challenge the company's ability to improve leverage levels during 2019;

Fitch expects Avianca's total debt/EBITDAR to be around 6.7x at 2019 and 6.3x by 2020, compared to 6.6x in 2018 and 7.5x in 2017. The ratings also consider:

The vulnerability of the company's cash flow generation to fuel price variations;

The inherent risks of the airline industry.

The recent changes at the controlling shareholder level may help support the company in its refinancing efforts,but the terms and time of execution remain uncertain. Fitch views as positive the announcement from United Airlines that it exercised "certain rights" under the USD456 million loan agreement with Avianca's main shareholders (BRW Aviation with 78.1% of voting rights). United granted independent authority to Kingsland Holdings (21.9% of voting rights) as well as the offer of USD150 million in loans to Avianca. Kingsland would also add USD100 million in financing. It is not clear yet the terms of the financial support, but this new credit line could help Avianca to succeed in its refinancing plan and maintain the company's rating at 'B-'. [more - original PR]