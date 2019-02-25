Avianca reports 21% increase in passenger revenue, 6% reduction in non passenger revenue in 4Q2018

Avianca Holdings attributed (22-Feb-2019) its 4Q2018 EBIT of USD67.1 million to "strong load factors, continued yield recovery as well as increasing ancillary revenues". Passenger revenues increased by 21%, while non passenger revenues decreased 5.9%, primarily due to a reclassification of financial compensation received from Rolls-Royce as well as the effect of the implementation of IFRS 15 on the timing of the revenue recognition of the LifeMiles frequent flyer programme. The overall positive revenue trend was partially offset by an increase in operational expenses, primarily driven by higher jet fuel costs and a 41.2% increase in aircraft rentals expense resulting from the incorporation of four A320neos and an increase in engine rental expenses due to the contingency presented with LEAP engines. [more - original PR]