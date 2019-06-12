Avianca releases clarification on Anko van der Werff as candidate for president role

Avianca clarified (11-Jun-2019) on the matter regarding news "recently published on the media where different executive names are mentioned as possible candidates to be appointed as Avianca Holdings president", stating that "the selection process is being carried out by a prestigious international company… and it will be the responsibility of Avianca Holdings' board to evaluate the final candidates and to take the decision". Avianca added that the board meeting held on 11-Jun-2019 did not officialise the appointment of a new president. The carrier did not reject the appointment news. Colombian media El Tiempo reported (11-Jun-2019) that former Aeromexico Group CRO Anko van der Werff was selected for the role. Mr van der Werff resigned from Aeromexico on 06-Jun-2019. [more - original PR - Spanish]