27-Apr-2023 12:28 PM
Avianca rejects Colombia Aerocivil conditions for Viva integration
Avianca rejected (26-Apr-2023) the conditions proposed by Colombia Aerocivil to grant authorisation for its integration with Viva. The carrier stated the conditions would make operations unfeasible in the medium term and benefit third parties such as SATENA, adding that the delay in gaining approval increases the risk of lessors withdrawing Viva's remaining aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, the conditions include the return of slots at Bogota El Dorado International Airport and maintenance of Viva's LCC fare structure. The decision is open to appeal. [more - original PR - Spanish]