Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Jul-2021 11:21 AM

Avianca pax down 68.9% in May-2021, compared to May-2019

Avianca reported (07-Jul-2020) the following operational statistics for May-2021:

  • Passengers: 794,227, -68.9% compared to May-2019;
    • Domestic: 607,255, -57.5%;
    • International: 186,972, -83.4%;
  • Capacity (ASK): -77.3%;
    • Domestic: -45.5%;
    • International: -83.7%;
  • Traffic (RPK): -81.3%;
    • Domestic: -56.8%;
    • International: -86.1%;
  • Passenger load factor: 67.6%, -14.4pp;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More