8-Jul-2021 11:21 AM
Avianca pax down 68.9% in May-2021, compared to May-2019
Avianca reported (07-Jul-2020) the following operational statistics for May-2021:
- Passengers: 794,227, -68.9% compared to May-2019;
- Domestic: 607,255, -57.5%;
- International: 186,972, -83.4%;
- Capacity (ASK): -77.3%;
- Domestic: -45.5%;
- International: -83.7%;
- Traffic (RPK): -81.3%;
- Domestic: -56.8%;
- International: -86.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 67.6%, -14.4pp;
- Domestic: 63.2%, -16.6pp;
- International: 70.5%, -12.0pp. [more - original PR]