Avianca Holdings thanks Government for efforts but will not need state financial support

Avianca Holdings announced (12-Nov-2020) the carrier has the "financial flexibility during this stage to support its operations and continue to make progress on its plan of reorganisation without the participation of the Republic of Colombia". As previously reported by CAPA, Avianca received approval from its Chapter 11 court to access a debtor in possession financing totalling approximately USD2 billion and the initial disbursement occurred in Oct-2020. [more - original PR]