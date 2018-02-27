Loading
28-Feb-2018 9:50 AM

Avianca Holdings reports USD126m operating profit in 4Q2017

Avianca Holdings reported (26-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD1273 million, +15.2% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: USD1033 million, +18.5%;
      • Cargo and other: USD232.9 million, -2.9%;
    • Total operating costs: USD1147 million, +14.3%;
      • Fuel: USD256.8 million, +17.0%;
      • Labour: USD190.3 million, +17.4%;
    • Operating profit: USD126.3 million, +23.6%;
    • Net profit: USD84.7 million, +65.5%;
    • Passengers: 6.6 million, -13.7%;
    • Passenger load factor: 84.2%, +0.4ppt;
    • Yield: USD 9.3 cents, +8.5%;
    • Total revenue per ASK: USD 10.0 cents, +9.4%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 7.86 cents, +9.0%;
    • Total cost per ASK: USD 9.50 cents, +11.7%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 7.46 cents, +11.6%;
    • Stage length: 1145km, +8.9%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Revenue: USD4440 million, +7.2%;
    • EBIT: USD293.6 million, +13.6%;
    • Net profit: USD82.0 million, +85.5%;
    • Passengers: 29.5 million, -0.1%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.1%, +2.0ppt;
    • Revenue per ASK: USD 9.18 cents, +4.6%;
    • Cost per ASK: USD 8.57 cents, +4.1%;
    • Total assets: USD6871 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD514.0 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD5531 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More