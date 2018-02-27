28-Feb-2018 9:50 AM
Avianca Holdings reports USD126m operating profit in 4Q2017
Avianca Holdings reported (26-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD1273 million, +15.2% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD1033 million, +18.5%;
- Cargo and other: USD232.9 million, -2.9%;
- Total operating costs: USD1147 million, +14.3%;
- Fuel: USD256.8 million, +17.0%;
- Labour: USD190.3 million, +17.4%;
- Operating profit: USD126.3 million, +23.6%;
- Net profit: USD84.7 million, +65.5%;
- Passengers: 6.6 million, -13.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.2%, +0.4ppt;
- Yield: USD 9.3 cents, +8.5%;
- Total revenue per ASK: USD 10.0 cents, +9.4%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 7.86 cents, +9.0%;
- Total cost per ASK: USD 9.50 cents, +11.7%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 7.46 cents, +11.6%;
- Stage length: 1145km, +8.9%;
- Total operating revenue: USD1273 million, +15.2% year-on-year;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: USD4440 million, +7.2%;
- EBIT: USD293.6 million, +13.6%;
- Net profit: USD82.0 million, +85.5%;
- Passengers: 29.5 million, -0.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.1%, +2.0ppt;
- Revenue per ASK: USD 9.18 cents, +4.6%;
- Cost per ASK: USD 8.57 cents, +4.1%;
- Total assets: USD6871 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD514.0 million;
- Total liabilities: USD5531 million. [more - original PR]