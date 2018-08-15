15-Aug-2018 4:08 PM
Avianca Holdings reports net loss in 2Q2018
Avianca Holdings reported (14-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD1199 million, +9.8% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1178 million, +14.4%;
- Fuel: USD296.0 million, +27.3%;
- Labour: USD200.3 million, +20.1%;
- Operating profit: USD20.8 million, -66.5%;
- Net profit (loss): (USD35.7 million), compared to a profit of USD10.6 million in p-c-p;
- Yield: USD 9.3 cents, +9.6%;
- Revenue per ASK: USD 9.3 cents, +7.1%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 7.6 cents, +10.2%;
- Cost per ASK: USD 9.1 cents, +11.5%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 6.81 cents, +7.8%;
- Stage length: 1101 km, +5.0%;
- Total assets: USD7149 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD397.5 million;
- Total liabilities: USD6110 million. [more - original PR]