15-Aug-2018 4:08 PM

Avianca Holdings reports net loss in 2Q2018

Avianca Holdings reported (14-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD1199 million, +9.8% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD1178 million, +14.4%;
    • Fuel: USD296.0 million, +27.3%;
    • Labour: USD200.3 million, +20.1%;
  • Operating profit: USD20.8 million, -66.5%;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD35.7 million), compared to a profit of USD10.6 million in p-c-p;
  • Yield: USD 9.3 cents, +9.6%;
  • Revenue per ASK: USD 9.3 cents, +7.1%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 7.6 cents, +10.2%;
  • Cost per ASK: USD 9.1 cents, +11.5%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 6.81 cents, +7.8%;
  • Stage length: 1101 km, +5.0%;
  • Total assets: USD7149 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD397.5 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD6110 million. [more - original PR]

