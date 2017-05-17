Avianca Holdings operating profit down 5% in 1Q2017

Avianca Holdings revenue down 10% - financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Operating revenue: USD1068 million, +6.2% year-on-year; Passenger: USD862.3 million, +8.9%; Cargo and other: USD205.4 million, -3.6%;

Total operating costs: USD999.1 million, +7.1%; Fuel: USD225.5 million, +36.1%; Labour: USD166.9 million, +7.4%;

Operating profit: USD68.6 million, -5.0%;

Net profit: USD20.5 million, +541.2%;

Passenger numbers: 7.5 million, +5.5%;

Load factor: 81.9%, +3.1ppts;

Yield: USD 8.6 cents, -1.0%;

Revenue per ASK: USD8.8 cents, +0.3%;

Passenger revenue per ASK: USD7.1 cents, +2.9%;

Cost per ASK: USD8.2 cents, +1.2%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD6.4 cents, -4.7%;

Stage length: 1015 km, +2.5%;

Total assets: USD6438 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: USD397.3 million;

Total liabilities: USD5037 million. [more - original PR]