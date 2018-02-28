Avianca Holdings reports continued yield recovery in 4Q2017

Avianca Holdings announced (26-Feb-2018) that adjusting for the pilot strike, 4Q2017 results were primarily driven by a 15.2% increase in total operating revenues as Avianca benefitted from increased traffic, strong load factors and continued yield recovery. Cargo and Other revenues increased 3% year-on-year, primarily driven by an increase in transported tons as well as increased revenues from mile redemption and other services. This was offset by an 14.3% increase in operating expenses. [more - original PR]