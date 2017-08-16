Loading
16-Aug-2017 2:51 PM

Avianca Holdings operating profit up 34% in 1H2017

Avianca Holdings reported (15-Aug-2017) financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: USD2160 million, +9.6% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: USD1737 million, +13.4%;
    • Cargo and other: USD422.3 million, -3.7%;
  • Total operating costs: USD2029 million, +8.3%;
    • Fuel: USD458.1 million, +28.5%;
    • Labour: USD333.7 million, +4.8%;
  • Operating profit: USD130.8 million, +33.7%;
  • Net profit: USD31.2 million, compared to a loss of USD20.0 million in p-c-p;
  • Passenger numbers: 14.2 million, +4.3%;
  • Load factor: 78.4%, -0.5 ppt;
  • Revenue per ASK: USD 8.54 cents, -16.4%;
  • Cost per ASK: USD 8.12 cents, -17.4%;
  • Total assets: USD6431 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD308.5 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD5052 million. [more - original PR]

