Loading
16-Nov-2017 3:28 PM

Avianca Holdings operating profit up 28% in 3Q2017

Avianca Holdings reported (15-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Operating revenue: USD1161 million, +9.3% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: USD931.6 million, +5.8%;
    • Cargo and other: USD229.3 million, +26.2%;
  • Total operating costs: USD1054 million, +7.7%;
    • Fuel: USD236.8 million, +13.0%;
    • Labour: USD184.8 million, +8.5%;
  • Operating profit: USD106.6 million, +27.8%;
  • Net profit: USD36.1 million, -4.5%;
  • Passengers: 7.6 million, +0.1%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.6%, ++1.1ppt;
  • Yield: USD 8.9 cents, +0.9%;
  • Revenue per ASK: USD 9.4 cents, +5.6%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 7.5 cents, +2.3%;
  • Cost per ASK: USD 8.5 cents, +4.1%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 6.6 cents, +2.7%;
  • Stage length: 1084 km, +5.7%;
  • Total assets: USD6684 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD515.4 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD5351 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More