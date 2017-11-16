Avianca Holdings operating profit up 28% in 3Q2017

Avianca Holdings reported (15-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Operating revenue: USD1161 million, +9.3% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD931.6 million, +5.8%;
- Cargo and other: USD229.3 million, +26.2%;
- Total operating costs: USD1054 million, +7.7%;
- Fuel: USD236.8 million, +13.0%;
- Labour: USD184.8 million, +8.5%;
- Operating profit: USD106.6 million, +27.8%;
- Net profit: USD36.1 million, -4.5%;
- Passengers: 7.6 million, +0.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.6%, ++1.1ppt;
- Yield: USD 8.9 cents, +0.9%;
- Revenue per ASK: USD 9.4 cents, +5.6%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: USD 7.5 cents, +2.3%;
- Cost per ASK: USD 8.5 cents, +4.1%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 6.6 cents, +2.7%;
- Stage length: 1084 km, +5.7%;
- Total assets: USD6684 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD515.4 million;
- Total liabilities: USD5351 million. [more - original PR]