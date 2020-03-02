2-Mar-2020 3:44 PM
Avianca Holdings CEO: 'We closed 2019 with demonstrable success'
Avianca Holdings CEO Anko van der Werff commented (27-Feb-2020) on the company's 2019 financial results, stating: "We closed 2019 with demonstrable success against the key pillars of our 2021 Strategic Plan". Mr van der Werff outlined these pillars as:
- First: A focus on Avianca's financials, strengthening operating margins while maintaining disciplined capital investments and generating consistent cash flow to achieve suitable leverage levels by 2021;
- Second: Operational efficiency, rationalising routes with an eye towards optimising overall profitability and eliminating inefficient sub fleets;
- Third: Focus on Avianca's customer, streamlining the network and leveraging the branded fares to tailor offering to customers' needs, optimise profitability, capture ancillary revenues and enhance overall customer experience with benefit of Avianca's LifeMiles FFP;
- Fourth: Look inward to focus on the Avianca team, strengthening the corporate culture, evolving to a best practice-focused mindset and transforming groups of colleagues into a single team. [more - original PR]