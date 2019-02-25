Avianca Holdings announces internal transformation based on six pillars

Avianca Holdings implemented (22-Feb-2019) an internal transformation process, migrating Avianca from a growth-oriented to a profitability-focused business model. The transformation process is driven by six key points:

Adjusted fleet plan to decrease growth rate;

Enhancement of operational efficiency;

Divestiture of certain non-core assets;

Strengthening of operating profits;

Strengthening of capital structure;

Re-prioritisation of capex investments.

Avianca retained Seabury Consulting, which offers expertise specific to the aviation industry, to assist with the implementation of the planned transformation. [more - original PR]