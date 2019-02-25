Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Feb-2019 10:08 AM

Avianca Holdings announces internal transformation based on six pillars

Avianca Holdings implemented (22-Feb-2019) an internal transformation process, migrating Avianca from a growth-oriented to a profitability-focused business model. The transformation process is driven by six key points:

  • Adjusted fleet plan to decrease growth rate;
  • Enhancement of operational efficiency;
  • Divestiture of certain non-core assets;
  • Strengthening of operating profits;
  • Strengthening of capital structure;
  • Re-prioritisation of capex investments.

Avianca retained Seabury Consulting, which offers expertise specific to the aviation industry, to assist with the implementation of the planned transformation. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More