25-Feb-2019 10:08 AM
Avianca Holdings announces internal transformation based on six pillars
Avianca Holdings implemented (22-Feb-2019) an internal transformation process, migrating Avianca from a growth-oriented to a profitability-focused business model. The transformation process is driven by six key points:
- Adjusted fleet plan to decrease growth rate;
- Enhancement of operational efficiency;
- Divestiture of certain non-core assets;
- Strengthening of operating profits;
- Strengthening of capital structure;
- Re-prioritisation of capex investments.
Avianca retained Seabury Consulting, which offers expertise specific to the aviation industry, to assist with the implementation of the planned transformation. [more - original PR]