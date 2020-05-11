Become a CAPA Member
11-May-2020 11:19 AM

Avianca files for Chapter 11 reorganisation

Avianca Holdings announced (10-May-2020) the company filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 to preserve and reorganise Avianca's businesses. Avianca's FFP LifeMiles is administered by a separate company and is not part of the Chapter 11 filing. Avianca stated the filing was necessary due to the unforeseeable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a 90% decline in global passenger traffic and is expected to reduce industry revenues worldwide by USD314 billion. Avianca's scheduled passenger operations have been grounded since mid Mar-2020, reducing its consolidated revenue by over 80% and placing significant pressure on its cash reserves. Avianca underwent a Chapter 11 process in 2003. [more - original PR]

