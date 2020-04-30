Avianca CEO: 'We don't have much time, we need support soon'

Avianca CEO Anko van der Werff, via Avianca's official YouTube account, stated (24-Apr-2020) "We need support from the Government of Colombia, the country where the majority of our operations and workers are focused". He added: "We believe that the only source which can help us at a moment like this is the Government" and "We don't have much time, we need support soon". Mr van der Werff argued: "We cannot imagine what would the consequences be for Colombia to lose Avianca in terms of jobs, product, connectivity and tourism". He explained carrier has taken all measures to stop cash burn, including voluntary unpaid leave which has been adhered by 17,000 personnel. Concluding: "We're not asking for subsidies, we're asking for financing and we expect to pay it with an adequate interest, but without it I don't know how we will continue going".