30-Nov-2023 8:41 AM

avianca CEO: Reinventing the company was a 'very difficult task'

avianca CEO Adrian Neuhauser, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (29-Nov-2023) "There are very few reinventions of airlines, where you redefine who your customers are and what your priorities are to serve them while the airline is flying, it's a very difficult task". Mr Neuhauser added: "I don't think there are as many airlines who have undergone as dramatic a change as we have".

