14-May-2018 12:01 PM

Avianca CEO outlines 'strong headwinds' in 1Q2018

Avianca Holdings CEO Hernan Rincon, speaking on Avianca Holdings' 1Q2018 financial results call, stated (10-May-2018) 1Q2018 results were impacted by three "strong headwind" events:

  • Remaining impact of the pilot strike in 4Q2017;
  • Fuel prices pressure;
  • Multiple markets' currency volatility.

In spite of these negative events, Avianca reported the "strongest Q1 revenue for Avianca since we were listed in NY five years ago".

