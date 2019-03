Avianca cancels order for 17 A320neos and adjusts delivery schedule for 35 others

Avianca Holdings entered (15-Mar-2019) an agreement with Airbus regarding the delivery schedule of Avianca's current order book. Avianca Holdings will reschedule the delivery of 35 A320neos scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2022. Avianca also cancelled the delivery of 17 A320neo aircraft associated with a purchase order signed in 2015. The agreement will reduce Avianca's fleet capital expenditure needs by more than USD350 million over the next three years and reduce financial commitments for the 2020-2022 period by more than USD2.6 billion. The updated delivery schedule decreases the rate at which new aircraft will be incorporated into Avianca's operating fleet, enabling the airline to strengthen its cash position and reduce leverage. The revised A320 family delivery schedule is as follows:

2019 Original order: Six; Adjusted order: Three;

2020 Original order: 20; Adjusted order: Six;

2021 Original order: 23; Adjusted order: Four;

2022 Original order: 20; Adjusted order: Four;

2023 Original order: 20; Adjusted order: 20;

2024 Original order: 20; Adjusted order: 20;

2025 Original order: 19; Adjusted order: 19;

2026 Deferred aircraft: 15; Cancelled aircraft: Five; Adjusted order: 15;

2027 Deferred aircraft: 14; Cancelled aircraft: Six; Adjusted order: 14;

2028 Deferred aircraft: Six; Cancelled aircraft: Six; Adjusted order: Six.