Avianca approved for access to more than USD2bn in DIP financing by US Bankruptcy Court

Avianca Holdings announced (05-Oct-2020) it received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to access its debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing totalling just over USD2 billion. Avianca CFO Adrian Neuhauser said approval of the DIP financing package is a "significant milestone and an important step forward for Avianca". The DIP financing will give Avianca liquidity to support continued operations. The DIP financing consists of a USD1.27 billion Tranche A senior secured financing and a USD722 million Tranche B secured subordinated loan. The DIP financing includes approximately USD1.2 billion of new funds. [more - original PR]