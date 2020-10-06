Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Oct-2020 9:21 AM

Avianca approved for access to more than USD2bn in DIP financing by US Bankruptcy Court

Avianca Holdings announced (05-Oct-2020) it received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to access its debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing totalling just over USD2 billion. Avianca CFO Adrian Neuhauser said approval of the DIP financing package is a "significant milestone and an important step forward for Avianca". The DIP financing will give Avianca liquidity to support continued operations. The DIP financing consists of a USD1.27 billion Tranche A senior secured financing and a USD722 million Tranche B secured subordinated loan. The DIP financing includes approximately USD1.2 billion of new funds. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More