Avianca and Viva to merge under Avianca Group holding company

Avianca and Viva announced (29-Apr-2022) plans to incorporate Viva into the Avianca Group International Limited holding company, pending regulatory approval. Features of the agreement include:

If approved, both carriers will retain individual branding and strategies;

Viva founding partner Declan Ryan will join Avianca's board;

Any transfer of control rights over Viva's operations in Colombia and Peru is subject to obtaining necessary regulatory authorisations.

Avianca chairman Roberto Kriete said: "This new and robust group of airlines will benefit customers by using a more efficient cost structure to offer lower fares, a route network that delivers direct connections between destinations, a strong loyalty program and friendly and efficient service". Viva founding partner Declan Ryan added: "If the authorities approve the management of both groups under the same holding company, it will encourage the growth of the air transport market, promoting low rates for users and good service with the best punctuality". As previously reported by CAPA, Avianca reincorporated as Avianca Group International Limited, a UK based holding company, following the completion of its restructuring process. [more - original PR]