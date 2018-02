Rio Grande do Sul government expects (07-Feb-2018) to develop "at least" five new regional routes by Mar-2018. The state held meetings with Gol and Two Flex with the two carriers planning to partner to launch service from Porto Alegre to Rivera, Passo Fundo, Rio Grande, and Bage. Two Flex received AOC for passenger transportation in Nov-2017, and operates 18 12-seat Cessna Gran Caravan aircraft. Two Flex will operate as feeder for Gol. [more - original PR - Portuguese]