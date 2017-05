Brazilian Association of Airlines (ABEAR) reported (24-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: Domestic: 6.9 million, +2.8% year-on-year; International: 636,866, +18.0%;

Passenger load factor: Domestic: 80.2%, +0.9ppt; International: 85.3%, +4.0ppts. [more - original PR]