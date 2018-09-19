Avia Solutions Group chairman predicts at least five European airlines to go bankrupt in 2019

Avia Solutions Group chairman Gediminas Ziemelis noted (18-Sep-2018) the US airline industry saw 11 major carriers merge into four between 2004 and 2015. "The airlines left are now generating a profit, but as a result, the industry has become much less welcoming to new airlines", he said, adding: "Europe conversely, has a vibrant variety in the airline industry with some countries boasting more than one prominent airline". Mr Ziemelis however sees "signs of an impending large consolidation on the horizon similar to what occurred in the US", noting the recent insolvencies of Alitalia, airberlin and Monarch Airlines. Mr Ziemelis predicted: "The challenges faced by the now bankrupt airlines are not isolated to the past, as over the next 12 months it is likely at least five additional medium sized European airlines will follow suit and also go bankrupt". Mr Ziemelis stated many airlines were struggling to make a profit although the cost of fuel was relatively low in 2017. "The effects of the pilot shortage will also start being felt in the next year, as larger airlines did not invest enough in cadet programs to ensure an influx of new pilots to replace all those retiring", he concluded. [more - original PR]