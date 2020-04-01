Become a CAPA Member
1-Apr-2020 7:58 AM

Avia Solutions finalises acquisition of Bluebird Nordic

Avia Solutions Group announced (31-Mar-2020) it finalised an agreement with BB Holding EHF for the full acquisition of Bluebird Nordic. The original agreement was signed on 24-Jan-2020. Bluebird Nordic operates a fleet of six aircraft, flying scheduled as well as charter flights under its brand. The airline also offers cargo export and import services from and to Iceland, serving more than 100 locations worldwide. Avia Solutions Group founder and chairman Gediminas Ziemelis said: "With this new acquisition, Avia Solutions Group takes another step forward in diversifying our areas of expertise in the global aviation market". [more - original PR]

