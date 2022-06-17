Avfuel announces investment and SAF purchase agreement with Alder Fuels

Avfuel announced (16-Jun-2022) plans to make a multi-million dollar investment in clean technology company Alder Fuels through its subsidiary, Avfuel Technology Initiatives Corporation. Avfuel will purchase one billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Alder over a 20 year period, which will be used to supply business and commercial aviation globally. The purchase agreement is the first long term offtake from a fuel supplier. Alder converts biomass, including regenerative grasses and forest and agricultural residues, into low carbon crude oil that replaces fossil crude in existing refineries that produce aviation fuel. Alder anticipates the SAF will receive global certification as a drop-in fuel and become available by 1Q2024. [more - original PR]