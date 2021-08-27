Avelo Airlines and Tweed New Haven Regional Airport creating 100 new jobs

Avelo Airlines announced (26-Aug-2021) applications are open for over 100 new jobs to be based at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport. The roles will be phased in by the end of 2021 and are part of a USD100 million airport renovation that includes the establishment of Avelo's first East Coast base, as well as a new terminal and extended runway. The carrier has committed to invest USD1.2 million to help upgrade and modernise facilities and operations as part of the project. The airport expects around 1000 jobs to be created in future years. [more - original PR]