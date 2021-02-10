Avation reaches major capital structure agreement with group of bondholders

Avation reached (09-Feb-2021) an agreement with a group of bondholders on the terms of a maturity extension in relation to the Avation Capital S.A. 6.5% senior notes due May-2021 issued under Avation's global medium term note programme. Avation entered a lock-up agreement with bondholders representing 76% of the notes to vote in favour of a capital structure stabilisation measure, subject to agreement on definitive documentation. Avation stated the transaction will allow the company to continue navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing a more than five year maturity extension and sufficient financial flexibility to support the continued development of the business through and post the COVID-19 pandemic. Key transaction details include:

Maturity extension of the notes from 15-May-2021 to 31-Oct-2026;

Cash coupon of 6.5% with, at the company's option, an additional 2.5% payment in kind coupon or an additional 1.75% cash coupon;

Early bird consent fee of up to 0.75pp;

Late consent fee of 0.25pp

Bondholders to receive six million warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares exercisable to 31-Oct-2026 at a price of GBP1.145 per share (including cashless exercise option);

The notes are to be callable at any time during their 5.5 year remaining duration, with the call premium decreasing to par during year five;

A general strengthening of the notes' covenants and the granting of additional guarantees and security. [more - original PR]