Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Feb-2021 11:03 AM

Avation reaches major capital structure agreement with group of bondholders

Avation reached (09-Feb-2021) an agreement with a group of bondholders on the terms of a maturity extension in relation to the Avation Capital S.A. 6.5% senior notes due May-2021 issued under Avation's global medium term note programme. Avation entered a lock-up agreement with bondholders representing 76% of the notes to vote in favour of a capital structure stabilisation measure, subject to agreement on definitive documentation. Avation stated the transaction will allow the company to continue navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing a more than five year maturity extension and sufficient financial flexibility to support the continued development of the business through and post the COVID-19 pandemic. Key transaction details include:

  • Maturity extension of the notes from 15-May-2021 to 31-Oct-2026;
  • Cash coupon of 6.5% with, at the company's option, an additional 2.5% payment in kind coupon or an additional 1.75% cash coupon;
  • Early bird consent fee of up to 0.75pp;
  • Late consent fee of 0.25pp
  • Bondholders to receive six million warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares exercisable to 31-Oct-2026 at a price of GBP1.145 per share (including cashless exercise option);
  • The notes are to be callable at any time during their 5.5 year remaining duration, with the call premium decreasing to par during year five;
  • A general strengthening of the notes' covenants and the granting of additional guarantees and security. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More