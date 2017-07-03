Avation PLC projects lease revenue up 32% in for FY2017

Avation PLC released (30-Jun-2017) its trading performance for the 12 month period to 30-Jun-2017:

Financial performance: Revenue projection: USD94 million. Lease revenue: +32% year-on-year;

Operational performance: Leasing business is operating in line with expectations; Signed an LoI to lease a mid-life A321 currently in the fleet to a new customer for six years, on conclusion of the existing lease in Apr-2018; Scheduled to take delivery of a new ATR 72-600 aircraft on 30-Jun-2017. The aircraft is the 29th ATR 72 Avation has purchased. Avation has a proposed delivery stream of ATR 72-600 aircraft extending to 2019; Avation is assessing jet aircraft for purchase with a view to growing its fleet and adding new airlines to diversify the company's customer base. Avation will seek to acquire aircraft that meet its investment and risk management criteria;

Financing activities: Completed the issue of a USD20 million 'tap' under its USD500 million global medium term note (GMTN) programme. The tap involved the issue of USD20 million notes on the same terms as the issue of its 7.5% senior notes due 2020, originally issued in May-2015. The tap was priced at a premium of 101.25%; The GMTN programme enabled Avation to create a "more efficient and flexible" capital structure. Further aircraft purchases may be financed through a combination of senior secured financing together with funds provided by the GMTN tap and equity released from the sale of older aircraft;

Credit rating: Issued a Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Rating assignment in Mar-2017 by Japan Credit Rating Agency of BB; Outlook 'Stable'; Standard & Poor's affirmed Avation's corporate credit rating at 'B+', Outlook 'Stable'; with senior unsecured notes rating affirmed at 'B'. [more - original PR]

