Autogrill signs exclusive catering contract covering 51 American Airlines lounges

Autogrill announced (08-May-2019) it will be the exclusive food and beverage service supplier for 51 American Airlines lounges, through its subsidiary HMSHost. Autogrill will service lounges at 24 US airports and one Canadian airport for a period of five years, including Flagship, Flagship First Dining and Admirals Club lounges. The supplier will complete the transition of all the airline's airport clubs and lounges during the next few months. [more - original PR - English/Italian]