Autogrill revises 2018 outlook; 1H2018 'presented us with some challenges': CEO

Autogrill revised (27-Jul-2018) its outlook for 2018 based on costs incurred as part of 1H2018 strategic investment programmes undertaken to improve operating efficiency. Autogrill CEO Gianmario Tondato said 1H2018 "has presented us with some challenges", noting however strategic initiatives launched "give us confidence that we have the building blocks in place to achieve our 2019 goals". 2018 outlook details include:

Revenue: Around EUR4700 million;

EBITDA: Between EUR410 million and EUR420 million;

Earnings per share: Between EUR 38 cents and EUR 42 cents. [more - original PR]