Autogrill reported (28-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: EUR2.1 billion, +4.3% year-on-year; Airports: EUR1.3 billion, +10.6%;

EBITDA: EUR144.3 million, -6.1%;

Underlying EBITDA: EUR154.7 million, +11.0%;

Net profit: EUR6.0 million, -64.5%. [more - original PR]