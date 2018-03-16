Loading
16-Mar-2018 11:46 AM

Austrian expecting slightly lower EBIT in 2018

Austrian Airlines stated (15-Mar-2018) it expects a "challenging year" in 2018 due to the predicted rise in jet fuel prices and ongoing investments in aircraft and product improvements. CEO Kay Kratky said: "We are strongly investing in our product offering and expanding the fleet in 2018... Combined with a tougher competitive environment once again at the present time, we anticipate an adjusted EBIT slightly below the comparable level of 2017". [more - original PR]

