Austrian expecting slightly lower EBIT in 2018

Austrian Airlines stated (15-Mar-2018) it expects a "challenging year" in 2018 due to the predicted rise in jet fuel prices and ongoing investments in aircraft and product improvements. CEO Kay Kratky said: "We are strongly investing in our product offering and expanding the fleet in 2018... Combined with a tougher competitive environment once again at the present time, we anticipate an adjusted EBIT slightly below the comparable level of 2017". [more - original PR]