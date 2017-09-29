Austrian Airlines CEO projecting fifth year of profit and record pax in 2017

Austrian Airlines CEO Kay Kratky confirmed (28-Sep-2017) the carrier will report a profit in 2017, for the fifth straight year, and will also be able to boast a passenger record. "For the first time since the company was established, we will transport more than twelve million passengers in one year", he emphasised. Moreover, Austrian Airlines will continue to grow in 2018 and obtain its twelfth long haul aircraft, a Boeing 777. An additional 150 employees will be hired in connection with the new aircraft. [more - original PR - English/German]