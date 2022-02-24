Austrian Airlines to reactivate entire fleet during summer 2022

Austrian Airlines announced (23-Feb-2022) it will reactivate its entire fleet during the summer 2022 schedule, to cater for increased demand after a large scale easing of restrictions across Europe. The carrier reported bookings have "skyrocketed", particularly to holiday destinations including the Maldives, Mauritius, Cancun, Thailand and the Mediterranean. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the carrier's fleet comprises 63 aircraft, with 51 currently active. [more - original PR]