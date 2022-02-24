Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Feb-2022 3:15 PM

Austrian Airlines to reactivate entire fleet during summer 2022

Austrian Airlines announced (23-Feb-2022) it will reactivate its entire fleet during the summer 2022 schedule, to cater for increased demand after a large scale easing of restrictions across Europe. The carrier reported bookings have "skyrocketed", particularly to holiday destinations including the Maldives, Mauritius, Cancun, Thailand and the Mediterranean. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the carrier's fleet comprises 63 aircraft, with 51 currently active. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More