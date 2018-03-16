Austrian Airlines records best result in 60 year history in 2017

Austrian Airlines stated (15-Mar-2018) strong 2017 performance was due "in particular [to] the increasing demand for European flights". Austrian CFO Heinz Lachinger said the results are the "best... in our 60 year history". He however conceded: "We still have a long way to go with respect to upcoming investments". Mr Lachinger concluded: "We can take some pride in our performance when we look back at the difficult path we have put behind us". [more - original PR]