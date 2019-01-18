18-Jan-2019 9:33 AM
Austrian Airlines realigns intercontinental network as it looks to modernise long haul fleet
Austrian Airlines realigned (17-Jan-2019) its intercontinental network during winter 2018/2019 to enhance profitability as it works to ultimately modernise its long haul fleet. Services on unprofitable routes such as Havana, Colombo and Hong Kong were suspended, the offering to North America was expanded and frequencies on existing routes to New York and Chicago were increased to daily. Six Boeing 767 aircraft, with an average age of close to 23 years, are expected to be replaced with "more modern aircraft at some point in time", the carrier reported. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - German]