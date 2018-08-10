Austrian Airlines pax up 4% to 1.4m in Jul-2018, load factor stable at 85.6%

Austrian Airlines reported (09-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

Passengers: 1.4 million, +4.0% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +0.3ppt;

Passenger traffic (RPKs): +4.7%;

Passenger capacity (ASKs): +4.3%;



Number of flights: 14,126, +3.5%.



CCO Andreas Otto said: "We are satisfied with the results, even though weather caps or bottlenecks in air navigation services and airports have too often dashed our course. We are still working at full throttle on a new passenger record for 2018". ASKs increased 4.8% for 1H2018 and RPKs increased 7.4%. [more - original PR]