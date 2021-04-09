9-Apr-2021 12:00 PM
Austrian Airlines implements 'Compensaid'
Austrian Airlines implemented (08-Apr-2021) Lufthansa Innovation Hub's 'Compensaid', which calculates the amount of CO2 emitted and then offers a corresponding offset with sustainable fuel. Compensaid is the second option for Austrian Airlines passengers to offset the CO2 emissions of their air travel. Additionally, there is the possibility to support climate protection projects, which Austrian Airlines offers in conjunction with Climate Austria. [more - original PR]